EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- National health officials warn the COVID-19 pandemic is headed in the wrong direction as 30 states have yet to fully vaccinate at least half of their residents.

Massachusetts is not one of those states, but the contagious delta variant continues to spread among both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

Several eastern Mass. communities have issued mask advisories following the spread of the Delta variant.

The concern among state and local health officials is that widespread immunity is still far off, and unvaccinated people are a prime target for the virus.

“I work from home. I have been practicing wearing the mask, but it is in the back of your mind,” vaccinated western Mass. resident Kristen Deluco said.

Deluco joining more than half of Massachusetts residents with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

She got her first shot Monday at a mobile clinic in Easthampton. She said the highly contagious new COVID strain has been weighing on her.

“Just when you thought things were starting to get better. I still wanted to get vaccinated, but especially with the Delta variant,” Deluco said.

According to the most recent health data from the state around 60 percent of Massachusetts is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 better than some parts of the country.

But national health experts suggest 70 to 75 percent is needed for more widespread immunity.

“For the life of me, I don’t understand why you wouldn’t be vaccinated,” Deluco added.

Congressman Richard Neal sitting down with Dave Madsen for the Western Mass News Getting Answers program to discuss COVID-19 as the Delta variant continues to spread.

Neal, saying the variant's effect on vaccinated people tends to be mild.

“But those who are unvaccinated it still is a death threat, and I just don’t think you can waltz around this one without hitting the science of it clearly, and the science says get vaccinated,” Neal explained.

We checked in with Mercy Medical Center in Springfield. Their chief clinical officer Dr. Robert Roose said there's concern when it comes to three of the metrics they use to measure COVID-19 in the local hospitals.

“Unfortunately, over the last month, we've seen all three of those trends move in the wrong direction. Thankfully hospitalizations and deaths are remaining fairly low and are increasing at a much slower pace than the rate of new infections,” Dr. Roose said.

A large percentage of the population, kids under 12, are not able to get the vaccine yet.