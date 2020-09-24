SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Health experts are raising a red flag and warning that exercising with COVID-19 could be dangerous for your health, even saying the lasting effects of beginning training could lead to heart disease.
Typically, exercise is looked at as a positive way to improve health, but several sports pulmonologists worry those who have had COVID-19 may be the exception.
“We need to let those areas rest and heal,” said Louise Cardellina with AFC Urgent Care.
Currently, health experts around the world are sounding the alarm, worried about the lasting impacts that could arise from high impact exercise with COVID-19.
They said evidence is emerging that the virus could even lead to heart and lung damage in people who had mild to no symptoms at all, especially if they exercised while infected.
“In order to exercise or do anything we need oxygen and those two areas - the heart and the lungs - are really important to getting the oxygen out to the body,” Cardellina noted.
Cardellina is weighing in on this issue and gave Western Mass News her advice to patients who may be questioning if they should exercise.
“I think exercise is great, but when you’re not feeling well with something as new and possibly debilitating as COVID-19, a step-by-step approach is the best way to go,” Cardellina noted.
She said that by starting small and working your way up to higher intensities, your body will give you indicators when you've passed a dangerous threshold.
“I would say listen to your body. If you’re feeling you can’t maintain that level you did, bring it down and let your body have a chance to heal up,” Cardellina explained.
However, that doesn't mean that no activity is recommended.
“Does it mean sit down and don’t move? It just means take it slowly,” Cardellina added.
If you have any questions at all about your specific situation, consult your doctor.
“If you are totally symptom-free, touch base with your primary care doctor and tell them that you want to start working out again. I’m pretty sure what they will say it’s okay, but take it on a step-by-step approach…We’re in an area that we’re not familiar with 100 percent. We know your lungs are affected your hearts affected, so go slow… so what is it, the COVID, doing? We’re gonna learn as time goes on,” Cardellina said.
