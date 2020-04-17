SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A sad reality of the coronavirus is a sudden surge of end-of-life planning.
Many people are caught without a healthcare proxy or any type of plan at all.
No one likes to talk about it, but the harsh reality is that no matter what age, it's good to have a plan and someone you can trust and designate in case the unthinkable happens.
The coronavirus has forced many families to make some very hard decisions if a loved one becomes ill.
Dr. Diane Dietzen, medical director of Palliative Care Services at Baystate Medical Center, stepped outside the hospital to talk to Western Mass News via FaceTime on why conversations need to be had at the kitchen table and not the hospital intensive care unit.
“First, I would say that yes, the crisis absolutely makes this feel very different, but these are conversations we all should be having,” Dietzen said.
She told Western Mass News that everyone should make their end-of-life wishes clear with family and have a designated health care proxy.
“A health care proxy is a legal document that designates someone who makes decisions for you in the event that you are unable to make medical decisions for yourself,” she said.
Dietzen said sick or not, asking these tough questions and getting things in order can provide some peace of mind.
“What we have found is that people who haven't done any advance care planning like healthcare proxies or other documents have been thinking about this because of all the things that they're hearing in the news. So asking a family member, ‘Has this been making you think about your wishes’ is often welcome conversation,” she said.
Some people might not be sure if their loved one has one.
“Well, you ask them. A lot of people think they've talked about this, or they think that they have a document, or they believe it's at the lawyer’s office. We need to make sure that people have an actual document,” Dietzen said.
The actual document, she said, is just a click on a computer.
“You can find the state of Massachusetts health care proxy online or on the Baystate Health website. You can print that out and fill that out. It doesn't require a physician or anything like that,” Dietzen said.
No attorney is required, just witnesses. People should make sure their proxy has a copy.
Dietzen said anyone 18 and older should have a health care proxy.
For more information on how to get the free forms, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.