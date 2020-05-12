SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Pregnant women face their own sets of challenges during this pandemic.
With hospital visitor restrictions, many are concerned they might give birth alone with no loved one by their side. Others are simply afraid to come to a hospital.
Moms-to-be are strongly encouraged, but not required to, get a COVID-19 test when they enter the hospital, and Baystate doctors said some moms are refusing the test for fear of being separated from their newborns.
“People are very anxious,” said Dr. Heather Sankey, chair of obstetrics and gynecology at Baystate Health. “They are anxious to come into the hospital in general.”
Sankey knows these are confusing, sometimes scary, times for mothers to be.
“People who are considering a home birth for the first time, for instance, not because they really want a home birth, which is one thing, but because they are afraid to come into the hospital,” she said.
She said Baystate is taking every safety precaution.
The virus testing, while not required, is a critical part of that.
“I would encourage you to get a test when the test is offered because that helps us understand what the risk really is,” she said. “And if all moms are tested, that allows us to put more precautions in place.”
She said right now about 95% of women test negative.
If a test is positive, she said it does not necessarily mean mom is separated from the baby after birth.
“So the best thing for a baby while in the hospital really would be separating the baby completely from a mother who's positive,” Sankey said. “However, there are downsides to that as you know for bonding, breast-feeding.”
A mother is given two options.
“One is to completely isolate the baby from the room so they aren't in contact at all with the baby,” she said. “A second would be isolating the baby within the room and teaching mom how to use precautions with the baby. This means wash your hands, wash your breasts before breastfeeding, masks while you're nursing and then you don't spend a lot of time, unfortunately, holding the baby.”
Leading up to childbirth, some women are unfortunately skipping routine pregnancy exams.
“Yes, we are finding that so we are offering telehealth,” Sankey said. “One of the most important things that we do when they come in, believe it or not, is to check blood pressure. So we are working to get blood pressure kits to women in their homes.”
While one loved one is allowed in the birthing room, video sessions with family and friends are allowed.
“So what would I like to tell moms out there, well the hospital is safe, we’re doing everything we can to keep you safe,” she said.
Sankey said studies so far show COVID-19 transmission does not occur in utero, but can happen after birth and can create severe complications in some newborns, which is why precautions are critical.
