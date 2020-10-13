HOYLOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There have been three cases involving employees of Target at the Holyoke Mall over the last two weeks, according to a statement from Board of Health Director Sean Gonsalves.
None of the cases are Holyoke residents.
“The positive employees do not work in the same departments and, to our knowledge, do not appear to have exposed one another to the virus,” the statement said.
Target was closed Tuesday, October 13 for a cleaning. The store is being sanitized by staff.
According to the statement, there is no requirement for businesses to hire a professional cleaning crew. Large retail stores providing essential services such as grocery and pharmacy do not typically have to close the entire store, but only the department’s where positive employees worked, the statement said.
“However, we felt it was best to close the entire store out of an abundance of caution,” the statement said.
Contract tracing occurs in the state anytime there’s a positive case of COVID-19, the statement said, which is done by either the Health Department of the community the positive case resides in or by the Massachusetts Community Tracing Collaborative. Contact tracing is currently underway at Target.
“While we do not believe there is a need for customers to be concerned, we encourage anyone who would like to be tested to make use of our two free Stop-the-Spread testing sites in Holyoke,” the statement said.
Store officials said they do plan to reopen Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.