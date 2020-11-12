SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A spike of coronavirus cases has Springfield health officials bracing for impact.
There are 115 cases reported in one day on Wednesday, the highest number recorded since the pandemic began. City officials are concerned about this spike and said the cases can likely be linked to private gatherings.
It’s a grim record in Springfield, with 115 cases of COVID-19 reported in one single day. The last single-day record was set back on April 22, with 104 COVID-19 cases.
People weren't aware of the virus as much back then before a mask order was in place across the state. Now, health officials suspect COVID-19 fatigue could be playing a role.
"The cases we are currently seeing are directly traced back to small gatherings in homes," said Springfield's Director of Health and Human Services Helen Caulton-Harris.
Clusters, Caulton-Harris told Western Mass News are popping up in multiple houses on the same street.
"We can geographically drill down and see that individuals may have had interaction with each other in one setting," she explained.
For the last few weeks, officials have said the cases are growing among younger populations. But Wednesday’s new record came with an uptick in the age range.
"Long-term care facilities have a few cases which are concerning," she said.
Springfield Police announced on Thursday that their lobby will now be closed to the public unless there is an emergency. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno reminded everyone to cover their faces and practice social distancing.
"It’s not gonna kill you wear these masks, but God forbid it could kill you if you don’t wear these masks," he said. "We did it before we were in the green, we can do it again, but we’re going to have to work hard to starve this COVID-19,"
Coming up on Western Mass News at 6 p.m. on ABC40 & CBS 3, a closer look at case spikes across the state, and the possibility of opening field hospitals locally.
