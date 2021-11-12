SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The number of positive COVID-19 cases has increased in multiple communities across western Massachusetts over the last week or so. Now, health officials are bracing for the colder months.
Dr. Armando Paez with Baystate Health said there's also been an increase in hospitalizations at Baystate. He said this is most likely due to an increase in indoor gatherings with colder weather and Halloween just occurring.
Now, there is a concern as we approach colder months and the holiday season that there may be another spike in COVID-19 cases, like the one we saw this time last year.
"This is reminding us that COVID-19 is still in the community and if we don't follow the guidelines in terms of preventing the spread of infection, then we may get into trouble,” Paez said.
Paez added that he and other health officials are monitoring the slight increase in cases. He also noted that booster shots are still only suggested for the population that's more at risk for experiencing severe symptoms of COVID-19 and that could have younger generations feeling uneasy about big holiday gatherings.
