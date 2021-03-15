SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Saint Patrick’s Day is Wednesday and for many spring break is right around the corner.
College students across the country are partying it up during the pandemic, but some local colleges canceled spring break to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
There have been videos of students partying in other states like Florida.
Health experts here in western Mass. said they are hoping to not see another spike in cases.
Partying during a pandemic, that's what hundreds of people were seen doing over the weekend for spring break and Saint Patrick's Day.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said health experts are keeping a close eye on a potential spike in coronavirus cases that could make its way here.
“They are all looking at it very closely to see what spikes might or might not occur coming from the Florida area, Texas area, Georgia area,” Sarno said.
COVID-19 cases across the state are headed in the right direction, but health officials warn it's too soon to stop taking vital safety measures, especially for those who are in college.
“We are asking, begging young people to make sure you are keeping in mind that although your outcome for your health may not land you in the hospital you can certainly infect those you love or care about,” Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said.
Many colleges across the state have chosen to cancel spring break altogether, including Western New England University. Their spring break would have been this week.
Spring break was also canceled for Springfield College students. Instead, they were given well-being days in February and March, and no classes will be held on April 2.
Caulton-Harris said with college students staying in town they will be keeping an eye on local restaurants.
“Our restaurants are very aware and have been very supportive and have absolutely complied with the governor’s orders, but it is certainly our job to make sure there is compliance. We do not want to see our infection rates rise,” Caulton-Harris said.
Over at Paddy's Irish Pub, normally a hot spot for Saint Patrick's Day celebrations, General Manager Blake Bryan said safety is their top priority.
“We have all dividers on our booths against the wall; tables are separated six feet, social distancing. We make sure our patrons are coming in with masks and getting up to go to the bathroom with masks,” Bryan said.
Bryan said the 90-minute time limit on tables will help curb any crowding this week and weekend.
