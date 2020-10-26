SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield is in a second surge of COVID-19 cases, according to local hospital and health officials.

Between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., people in Springfield and Holyoke will receive an Amber Alert-style notification on their cell phones with specific COVID-19 information about their towns.

The alert comes as health officials warn people that Massachusetts is not rounding the corner on beating the virus.

“We’ve had a surge. We are technically in our second wave,” said Springfield Director of Health and Human Services Helen Caulton-Harris.

The city of Springfield skyrocketed in COVID-19 cases in the last week, with this past Friday having the highest one-day total of reported cases since early May - 51 cases in one day.

Caulton-Harris said 44 percent of the most recent cases came from those under the age of 30. She said colleges and the homeless population are not to blame.

“Small and large gatherings are the primary source of infection,” Caulton-Harris explained.

Officials with both Baystate Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center hospital report higher positive test rates and more hospitalizations for COVID-19.

The news comes as the state has released it’s preliminary plans for distributing a COVID-19 vaccine, starting with healthcare workers and high-risk people including the elderly in care facilities.

The plan would move through essential workers and those with chronic conditions before the vaccine would be made available to the general public and pharmacies.

Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack said he believes the earliest a vaccine could be available is spring of 2021 and told Western Mass News that Baystate workers have not objected to getting the shot.

“There are likely some people who will not be anxious to be the first ones to step up, but I do believe once a number of people do step up, and once, particularly, the scientific community endorses it, there will be widespread uptake,” Keroack explained.

Until then, Springfield officials are targeting specific zip codes with high spread for additional education campaigns and targeting the specific age groups with some choice words.

“Young people, it’s you and you don’t have the right to get me sick. That’s not your right,” Caulton-Harris said.