SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The number of positive coronavirus cases in Springfield has doubled in the last week with 541 people testing positive for the illness.
However, with that news Monday morning at City Hall came tones of cautious optimism from local hospital officials.
Hospital officials evoked a Winston Churchill speech, saying this is not the beginning of the end of COVID-19, but the end of the beginning.
By that, they reported seeing positive signs, despite the rise in Springfield cases.
“The overall feel of the situation is quite different at Baystate,” said Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack.
Western Mass News was there on Monday morning as officials with Baystate Health and Mercy Medical Center both reported a positive trend when it comes to the COVID-19 cases they see within their facilities
“The rate of new infections and the increase in hospitalizations or critically ill patients has not been at the rate that we once projected,” said Dr. Robert Roose, Chief Medical Officer for Mercy Medical Center.
Keroack added, “The doubling time of inpatient cases is longer than two weeks, perhaps much longer. The flattening of the curve that we’ve been speaking so much about is happening.”
As medical workers learn more about the disease, they can help patients remain healthier as they fight off coronavirus.
“Our intensive care specialists have gotten more skilled at keeping patients off of ventilators,” Keroack explained.
Keroack said the hospital system is holding steady, using less than 50 percent of their planned surge capacity.
That’s why Baystate declined the offer from the state last week to stand up a field hospital at the MassMutual Center. We feel we have enough beds to manage a significant surge at the current moment,” Keroack noted.
Meantime, Helen Caulton-Harris, the commissioner of Springfield’s Health and Human Services, said cases have doubled in the city in just a week, comparing numbers to both Berkshire and Franklin County’s totals.
“We are experiencing more COVID positives in Springfield then in both of those counties combined,” Caulton-Harris said.
Caulton-Harris noted that Springfield’s higher population density is a factor along with overall health struggles facing the city.
“That represents the fact that people are living closer together. It also represents that in those areas, there are a number of individuals with, who we know over the years, have underlying health conditions,” Caulton-Harris added.
There is now a hotline established for those with COVID-19 related questions and concerns in Springfield. That number is: 413-750-3250.
Caulton-Harris noted that if you are unable to reach someone during your call to leave a message. They are checking it hourly.
It’s important information and a glimmer hope as people should expect to remain hunkered down for the near future.
“It is in no way to be mistaken for this being a time to relax those principles that have helped tamper this disease,” Roose noted.
Caulton-Harris added, “Social distancing, physical separation important, at least minimally six feet, wash your hands.”
