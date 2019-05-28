SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - If you're feeling burned out at work, you may have a bonafied medical condition.
Burnout is now a legitimate medical diagnosis.
Work burnout is now officially recognized by the World Health Organization.
However, the World Health Organization's definition goes beyond feeling stressed out at work.
Most of us have felt it, overwhelmed and stressed out at work.
Now, the World Health Organization's international classification of diseases officially considers it a syndrome, as they word it:
"Conceptualized as resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed."
What exactly does that mean?
We asked Carol Fitzgerald, Vice President of Human Resources at Springfield's Social Service Organization Center for Human Development.
"Work is stressful. That's why they call it work," Fitzgerald tells us.
Fitzgerald says the "burnout" designation may sound a bit cheeky, but it's a reality employers today need to acknowledge.
"Employers do need to pay attention to the work-life balance and to folks' mental health and emotional health, as well as their physical health," continued Fitzgerald.
According to the World Health Organization, doctors can diagnose someone with burnout if they have feelings of energy, depletion, or exhaustion, increased mental distance from work or feelings of negativity or cynicism about work, and no longer being effective on the job.
"Their behavior's changed. they're acting differently, they might disconnect a bit from work and co-workers, [or] they might call out more," stated Fitzgerald.
Fitzgerald tells Western Mass News workplace supervisors and H.R. departments need to provide a platform for employees experiencing burnout.
"This is a work place issue that you should be able to talk about with your supervisor and strategies ways to get that break or opportunity for self-care, or the supervisor recognizes that the work can be very difficult," added Fitzgerald.
The World Health Organization says the burnout diagnosis is limited to work environments only.
