NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A storm may be coming, but recent warmer than usual temperatures could signal an early allergy season.
Dr. Jonathan Bayuk from Allergy & Immunology Assoc. of New England, who told Western Mass News, if you usually suffer from Spring allergies, you may want to start taking your seasonal medication now.
Most of us who suffer from allergies will do anything to get ahead of the game and doctors said this Spring could be on track to be one of the worst ever!
Monday night, we get answers from a local allergist who said a trip to the pharmacy may be in order, ASAP.
Take a lookup and on a few trees here and there...thanks to warmer than usual temperatures, you can see buds are starting to come out.
Technically, we are a long way from Spring, but allergists are warning patients to be ready.
"It’s going to be early. If it continues like this April Fool’s Day is going to be all about pollen," Dr. Bayuk explained.
Dr. Bayuk told Western Mass News, climate change is changing allergy seasons and if you're someone who takes seasonal medication, your seasons are getting longer.
"The complaint from last fall was that ragweed was still a problem into November and it was. So that's going to continue into both ends. So the spring will start earlier and continue further. The break that we used to get in July is getting less and less. So you're on medication from winter until winter," Dr. Bayuk said.
If Spring allergies are your nemesis, Dr. Bayuk advises a trip to the pharmacy now, to get, and start taking your seasonal medications.
"Yeah, I think this year I would. Normally we say beginning, middle of March is a good time to start. Antihistamines, over the counter antihistamines, which most people take, they work pretty quickly. If you take nasal steroids spray, you probably want to get started by Valentine's Day.
The other option is immunotherapy, allergy shots.
"The process is, you come in once a week to get desensitized, it takes about 4 to 6 months to go through that then its once a month for a couple of years, so its a bit of a commitment," Dr. Bayuk noted.
But, he said, it does work and is usually covered by insurance, while taking the guesswork out of the seasons for seasonal allergies.
Technically, Thursday, March 19th is the first day of Spring, however, this year, tree pollen is expected to kick in here in the northeast as early as the end of this month.
