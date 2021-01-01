SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The deadline for students in the Bay State to get their flu shots has officially extended from yesterday to February 28.
But during the coronavirus pandemic, is the flu a concern for health officials this year?
While all eyes are on the COVID-19 pandemic, as everyone heads into the new year, this time last year, the coronavirus wasn't on our radar.
"We heard about it, January and February, we knew about it, but March was when it seemed to start being taken more seriously," said AFC Urgent Care physician assistant Louise Cardellina.
In January 2020, our area was dealing with another troublesome virus: influenza.
Cardellina told Western Mass News currently their attention is on COVID-19. But that doesn't mean that the flu will not be an issue in the months to come.
"Yesterday was the first time I had somebody with a positive flu test," she said. "I saw it in one person, and that means it’s in more people it’s just about to come out."
CDC reports that cases of the flu are far lower this season than last and that it not only includes western Mass. but also across the country as every stage is reporting below-average cases of the flu.
"Right now, it’s not very prevalent, but that doesn’t mean it’s not going to," Cardellina noted.
That's why Cardallina is encouraging everyone, student, retired, working from home, or front line worker, to get their flu shot while they wait for their COVID-19 vaccine.
"Getting the flu shot now will protect you in two weeks and will protect you for the whole season," she added. "Anything you can do to stay healthy, not get sick, and spread more disease around, do whatever it is you can.
She told Western Mass News that by avoiding the flu, you are directly helping health care workers and alleviating stress on hospitals.
"Now is not the time to not take things seriously. If there’s ever a time to take something seriously, it’s this year. COVID-19 is out there," she said. "The flu is coming out, and we wanna get through this year. We want people to be healthy, and we don’t want people dying."
