SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hopeful and uplifting news from both state and local officials on coronavirus.
Downward trends in hospitalizations and positive cases are being recorded.
Looking at the statewide numbers, fewer people who contract COVID-19 are now being hospitalized.
Representatives from Baystate Health and Mercy Medical Center said those statewide numbers apply to their hospitals.
It’s a step in the right direction, considering Hampden County has the highest COVID-19 death rate in Massachusetts.
On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker announcing that Sunday’s COVID-19 rate of tests reported that day was 17 percent positive.
According to state data, Western Mass News found the last time the daily rate was that low was nearly month ago on March 29.
Today, Baystate Health CEO Dr. Mark Keroack explained what those numbers look like in the hospital system following expanded testing in the last two weeks.
“About 20 percent, therefore, have turned positive and that rate is falling because of the fact that we are now testing wider and wider circles,” Keroack said.
Dr. Robert Roose, chief medical officer of Mercy Medical Center, reported a decline as well.
“We’ve also seen the percentage of positive test results slowly decrease as well with this past week now below 30 percent, with a high in the past, it was over 40 percent as many of our tests are coming from our community’s long-term care centers,” Roose said.
At a press briefing Monday, Baker shared positive news on the stabilizing hospitalization rate
"Currently, about seven percent of those who test positive require hospitalization statewide. The state's hospitalization rate remains relatively stable, somewhere in that seven to 10 percent range for the past week or so,” Baker said.
Both Keroack and Roose reported a declining trend in inpatient cases.
“It’s been below 130 for more than a week, so basically, we continue to see a decline in the numbers of people requiring ventilators and intensive care,” Keroack said.
Roose added, “When all of our in patients are represented, the COVID-19 patients actually now make up less than 20 percent of our total patients receiving in patient care.”
