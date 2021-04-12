SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Monday, Springfield health officials provided their update on COVID-19 in the city.
One interesting takeaway from this week’s update included that local health officials said they are seeing more children infected with COVID-19 and that young people in general continue to be the source of new cases.
Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack said that the positive test rate has increased, but said the death rate statewide has dropped significantly indicating more immunities being built up.
However, young people is one group they're keeping a close eye on.
“We're seeing more cases with children these days including the systemic immune syndrome that's been described with COVID. This has largely been linked to children and adolescents in afterschool activities or household spread,” Keraock explained.
Tonight starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40, we have more on the decreased supply of Johnson and Johnson vaccines in the Commonwealth as Baystate wraps up a walk-in clinic with that exact shot on Monday.
