SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Health and hospital officials believe that an update in COVID-19 cases is because of college and St. Patrick’s Day gatherings, plus the general roll back of some restrictions.
Local health officials said we are in another surge involving young and unvaccinated people. They believe the more contagious variants could be at play plus people easing up on safety measures.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said the police department is down 10 officers due to COVID-19.
Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack said the average age of hospitalized people is dropping. Right now, he said there are no concerns about hospital capacity however.
With Easter around the corner, Keroack told Western Mass News that those who are vaccinated should feel more comfortable seeing family, but said those without the vaccine should still be careful.
“The CDC has come out with some guidance about that. What they've said is that people who are vaccinated can safely visit a single household where the younger individuals are not vaccinated. They have counseled against visiting multiple household gatherings, which would obviously increase your risk and again, there's nothing on or off about this. It's all kind of shades of grey. The more people vaccinated, the lower your risk,” Keroack explained.
