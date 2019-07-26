Health officials testing waters at Pontoosuc Lake for elevated levels of bacteria.

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A public health advisory has been issued for Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield.
State Public Health officials say the lake has identified "visual evidence of algae" and they are looking to see if it is cyanobacteria, which can cause stomach issues and skin irritation.
Pets that drink the water could experience liver and kidneys problems.
Swimming, boating, and fishing in the lake is not advised until testing is complete.
Those that do swim in the lake are encouraged to rinse off with fresh water immediately.
Test results will be back early next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.