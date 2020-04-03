SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- President Donald Trump announced a new CDC measure Friday urging Americans to wear face-covering masks out in public.
This new recommendation is to stop the spread of germs if someone sneezes or coughs in public.
“The CDC is recommending that Americans wear a basic cloth or fabric mask that can be either purchased online or simply made at home,” Trump said Friday.
He urged the country to wear face-covering masks, such as a scarf or bandana, when in public. Springfield Mayor Dominic Sarno echoed the same thing hours before.
“People see something. They want to be able to grab it or get it. And then others are just not respecting that social distancing. We want to continue to educate the public," Sarno said.
Health experts told Western Mass News that the face cover does not prevent people from getting COVID-19, it only stops them from spreading the virus if they have it.
Other doctors informed Americans on how to stay safe.
“There's a lot of talk about getting it through contact hands to face. There's also a small thought that it can be aerosolized, getting through the air. The overwhelming majority of people are getting this by physically touching someone who has this disease or will develop it in the next one to two days and then touching their face,” said Dr. David Prive, critical care pulmonologist at Weill Cornell Hospital in New York City.
President Trump is requesting to keep N95 masks for medical workers since they're around those with the virus.
“I want to emphasize that the CDC is not recommending the use of medical greater surgical grade masks, and we want that to be used for our great medical people that are working so hard and doing some job," Trump said Friday.
No matter what kind of face-covering someone has, the social distancing guidelines are still in play.
“This is an addendum and an addition to the physical separation, not as a substitute for it," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Those going to grocery and convenience stores, bus and train stations, pharmacies and medical facilities along with other places on this list, the city of Springfield is recommending them to wear a face cover.
This recommendation is in place until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.