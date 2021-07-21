SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The COVID-19 Delta variant is rapidly spreading throughout the United States and with the case count rapidly going up in the city of Springfield, attention turns to getting more people vaccinated. The news comes as at least one restaurant owner is feeling the crunch with employees getting sick.

To give you a full picture, the week of the Fourth of July, the city of Springfield reported 37 positive cases. Just last week alone, there were 64 cases, but this past Monday, the city saw 38 positive cases. On Tuesday, there were 19 cases for a total of 57 cases in just the first two days of the week so far. Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris told Western Mass News the Delta variant is playing a role in the rise of cases, but there are other factors as well.

“Our low vaccination rate is one. Misinformation, there's a lot of misinformation on social media that is really impacting individuals' ability to want to get vaccinated and that is very concerning,” Caulton-Harris explained.

Caulton-Harris said those who are not vaccinated should wear a mask. She is trying to increase outreach efforts to get the vaccination rate up in the city, but they did not get the turnout they wanted at the ‘Shot for Shot’ event over the weekend.

"I'm not sure the impact that we're going to have on those individuals who are resistant, except to say please understand our way out of this pandemic is vaccination,” Caulton-Harris added.

Health experts said the best way to protect yourself against the Delta variant is to get vaccinated, but what if you get sick on the job? Well, one business owner had to send an employee home after getting sick.

“Unfortunately, we had one of the cooks that was fully vaccinated. Six weeks into it, he gets the Delta. He came in one day, he said ‘I'm not feeling well’ so we asked him to leave immediately. He was out for two weeks,” said Nadim Kashouh, owner of Nadim's Downtown Mediterranean Grill.

Kashouh said when his workers get sick, he plays no games with the Delta variant.

"This week, I have one dishwasher that is not feeling well. I said ‘You gotta go.’ I had tested him. We're still waiting on his test result, so we're still on our guard,” Kashouh added.

Kashouh has even been in the kitchen cooking himself with employees out and he is currently offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus for a line cook.

Meanwhile as the Delta variant spreads, a new research suggests the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is less effective against the Delta variant, but one Baystate doctor said it is better than not getting a shot at all.

"The J&J vaccine can still offer protection. I think what you're going to expect is most likely a mild infection as opposed to a serious infection,” said Dr. Armando Paez with Baystate Health.

