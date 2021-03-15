SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield health leaders said Monday we're seeing the light at the end of the tunnel with the coronavirus pandemic, but with the downward trend in cases, they warn it’s not time yet to let your guard down.
Local health officials said it’s still important to stay vigilant since other countries, like Italy, are seeing another spike in cases.
“We are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel," said Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack.
Dr. Robert Roose, chief medical officer for Mercy Medical Center, added, "I agree with Dr. Keroack that it does appear we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel."
Keroack said the decline in cases shows that the vaccination process is working.
“We are picking up the speed of vaccination, which is very important we are giving over two million shots a day, so I agree with the president that the Fourth of July backyard barbecue is a very
realistic prediction,” Keroack noted.
Although the trends statewide are looking good, Keroack told Western Mass News some local communities still have a lot of work to do.
“We have gone from 145 towns in the red zone category to only 14. That’s the good news. The bad news is that Springfield Ludlow, and Chicopee are three of those 14 towns. They are seeing declining cases, but they are not as fast as other cities,” Keroack added
He warned that if people don’t continue their safety measures, the state and country could wind up like Europe.
“Europe is again resurgent. Italy, today, is entering a three-week lockdown again because Europe is behind in terms of vaccination and they really let up on public health measures,” Keroack explained.
Meanwhile, Roose said Mercy Medical Center is starting to ease visitation restrictions.
“Starting last Friday. March 12, we began allowing one adult visitor for all of our non-COVID patients in our inpatient units in the emergency department and for those having surgical procedures,” Roose said.
Roose said for those under 18, they are allowed to have two visitors.
