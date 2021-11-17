SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There’s a new health concern amid the COVID-19 pandemic: measles. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said more than 20 million babies missed their first doses of the measles vaccine in 2020 and this has many worried about outbreaks in the future.
“I just hope that everybody, you know, would make up their mind about what they wanna do and be safe about the decision that they’re gonna make and, you know, what make the right decision for themselves and their kids,” said Melissa York of Springfield.
Local parents are learning about the recent decline in children getting their measles shots. Baystate Health Pediatric Specialist Dr. John O’Reilly told Western mass News that this decrease is extremely alarming, especially for kids.
“As we see that vaccine rate slip, the risk of our kids getting sicker goes up, so we really want parents to come in and get their kids vaccinated,” O’Reilly noted.
O’Reilly said during the pandemic, many parents were unable to get their children to regular health care visits and this is one reason why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said an estimated 22 million babies did not receive their measles vaccines in 2020.
“I will say the scariest thing I’ve seen in my career is a child with measles with severe neurologic and pneumonia complications and this is not something you want to see in your own child,” O’Reilly explained.
Local health officials warn parents that the amount of disinformation spread about vaccines, in general, has increased during the pandemic.
“We can prevent a lot of these illnesses. Let’s get our kids back in the offices. We’re here to protect you and with vaccines to protect your kids against infections in the future,” O’Reilly said.
According to the CDC, the U.S. saw its largest measles outbreak in 2019 for the first time in over two decades, with more than 1,200 cases confirmed in 31 states. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported one case of measles in the greater Boston area in 2019 and two cases in Lowell in 2018.
Measles is one of the most highly contagious infections.
“Measles has a very incredible attachment, so it really spreads more rapidly and it stays on surfaces longer than COVID-19. It really is an illness that we need to prevent with vaccinations…If someone gets off the plane from a foreign country where measles is prevalent and they only start to develop the symptoms here, we want to make sure that if we get exposed to that person that our children don’t get sick with the measles,” O’Reilly said.
Parents we spoke to agree the measles shot is an important way of keeping everyone safe.
“I have no issue with it. Parents should just take care of their child and do it the right way,” said Richard Rosroio of Springfield.
