SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--As kids make their way back to school, making sure they are staying safe is important. We heard from Dr. Chrystal Wittcopp, the Medical Director of General Pediatrics from Baystate Health.
What can parents do to make sure their kids are staying healthy?
Checking in with your child's emotional and mental health is really important. Seeing how they are doing, making sure they are getting adequate sleep and rest is really important, plenty of hydration and good nutrition to help them with those anxious feelings. From a physical standpoint, any child who is able to get vaccinated 12 and over should be vaccinated that will be important in protecting them against COVID, making sure they are masking, having good hand washing, and avoiding large, crowded indoor spaces.
What tips do you have for the teachers?
We know COVID has had a huge emotional toll on children from a mental health perspective. Classroom health safety tips: kids should be masked when indoors, good hand washing. Have the school nurse evaluate kids that are sneezing or coughing.
