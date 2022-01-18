(WGGB/WSHM) -- It's Birth Defect Awareness Month and Dr. Corina Schoen with Baystate Health joined Western Mass News to discuss what expectant mothers should know and what some of the common defects are.
What are some of the birth defects that can be prevented, what can people do, and what should they be aware of?
Schoen: "Birth defects are any abnormality. We see abnormality of the heart, lips, feet. What we can do to prevent is taking prenatal vitamins, stopping any smoking or drinking while pregnant, and talking about what ever medications they are on."
What should mothers to be know about birth defects?
Schoen: "It's nothing they did, could happen by chance, or genetic. We reassure moms because lots of them are very mild and require very minimal support. For those that need more significant support, we have a large pediatric team that will help you through the pregnancy to birth."
