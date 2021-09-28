SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- This week, we talked about childhood cancer as September is childhood cancer awareness month. We sat down with Dr. Matthew Richardson, the chief of pediatric hematology and oncology at Baystate.
Childhood cancer is the number one disease killer of children, what do you want our viewers to know about childhood cancer?
Childhood cancer is very different from adult cancers. The type of cancers that they get and many of the treatments are very, very different than adult cancers. There's lots of optimism and success in pediatric cancers with more than 60 percent of childhood cancers being able to be cured.
What is the goal of the month-long awareness?
It's to make the general population aware that although this condition is rare and only affects a handful of children in our communities, the impact is profound on the child and on the family and we continue the need to push for research to find a cure and the best treatments.
How can people get involved?
If you know a family of a child who is going through cancer, be a good friend, or neighbor and support them. Support your local pediatric oncology program. at Baystate Children's Hospital, there's the children's cancer hope fund that helps support and enhance our programs, and participate in clinical research.
