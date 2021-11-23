SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - November is national COPD awareness month. We spoke with Dr. Carolyn Garcia, a pulmonologist with Baystate Health to learn more.
What is COPD?
COPD stands for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It's family issues that involves tightening of the airwaves. COPD involves includes, Emphysema, chronic bronchitis, and some forms of asthma.
What causes COPD?
Often times it's caused by damage to the lungs as a result of smoking. Long term smoking can result in COPD.
What are signs or symptoms people can look out for?
Often times patients will develop shortness of breath, wheezing, or a cough.
How is COPD treated?
There is treatment for COPD. Stopping smoking is the best thing to do. inhalers can also help or pulmonary rehab.
