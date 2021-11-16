SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - November is diabetes awareness month and Western Mass News spoke with Dr. Chelsea Gordner, the Director of Inpatient Diabetes Service at Baystate Health.
Can you tell us about diabetes and the difference between type 1 and type 2?
Type One diabetes we think of as an autoimmune disease where your body no longer makes insulin. It's an autoimmune condition.
Type two diabetes is where your body makes plenty of insulin, but you don't respond to the insulin. It more common.
We see type one diabetes more common in children, but also in adults. Type II is more common in adults.
What are the risk factors of developing diabetes?
Type II, the risk factors are age, having a family member with diabetes, ethnicity, and being overweight.
What can people do to lower their risk of developing diabetes?
Eating healthy, staying active. Watching weight and monitoring with your doctor.
