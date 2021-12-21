SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As we enter the holiday season, we are getting tips on staying healthy from Dr. Armando Paez, Chief of Infectious Diseases at Baystate Medical Center.
As people head to holiday parties, what can they do to stay safe?
I think the best advice is to get vaccinated, everyone is eligible now, 18 years old and older to get booster shots. I think that is the best thing you can do if you have not been vaccinated.
What tips do you have for people who may still be concerned about COVID-19?
If you are insecure or feel like you are in a space of possible transmission or someone in your family is sick, you can always wear a mask. We have done this before when we did not have a vaccination. Practice those non-pharmaceutical preventions, washing hands, social distancing. You can also use the rapid antigen testing at home, which may help.
Beyond gathering with friends and family, shopping is another holiday tradition, what advice can you provide?
It is not only COVID-19 to be concerned about, but flu season has also begun.
