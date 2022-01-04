(WGGB/WSHM) -- With the new year comes new year resolutions and a common one is living a healthier lifestyle.
Dr. Evan Altman, medical director at Baystate Wing Hospital, joined us for Health Tips Tuesday with some advice for those who might look to get on the right track, the small steps you can incorporate to live a healthier lifestyle, and what things you should try to avoid in the new year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.