SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - November is prematurity awareness month to raise awareness of preterm birth.
We heard from Dr. Andrew Healy, a perinatologist with Baystate Health who explains the concerns of preterm births.
Millions of babies around the world are born premature each year, tell me about the concerns of preterm babies?
Preterm birth is any birth that occurs between 20 weeks and 37 weeks of gestation. Babies born preterm we know have to stay in the hospital longer and are at increase risk of having health problems shortly after delivery and also later on in life. It's also a leading cause of infant mortality both in the commonwealth and in the country. Approximately 10 percent of babies are born preterm in the united states, about 9% in the commonwealth, but it's around 10% in Hampden County.
What is this month meant to highlight? What should expecting parents know?
If you have a history of preterm birth, there is treatments you can seek. Speak to your doctor and advocate for yourself.
How can people get involved? Where can viewers get more information?
Talk to your health care provider and let them know if you are planning a pregnancy.
