SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Safe Sleep Campaign focuses on ways to reduce the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). Dr. Andrew Balder, medical director of Baystate Health's Mason Square Health Center, spoke to Jordan McCool about the initiative.
Tell us about the safe sleep campaign
Balder: "In October, we have Safe Sleep Month. This is a good time of year to push the topic. Sudden Infant Death Syndrome is associated with unsafe sleep. The safest way for a baby to sleep is on their back, alone, in a crib. We say 'ABC' - alone, on the back, in a crib. The crib should be not cluttered with stuff, bumpers, or stuffed animals...not bed sharing, not sleeping on a couch, these are dangerous settings, although people like to share beds with infants, but it is unsafe as far as sleep goes."
Where can people get more information?
Balder: "First Candle has a lot of information about safe sleep and the government site safetosleep.nichd.nih.gov with a lot of information."
