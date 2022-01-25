(WGGB/WSHM) -- January is Thyroid Awareness Month and Dr. Osakwe from Baystate Health joined us to provide an overview of what thyroid disease is.
What should people look out for, maybe some warning signs?
"May experience more fatigue than usual, feel colder than usual, find it more difficult to lose weight, or putting on weight. These are some symptoms of an underactive thyroid gland," Osakwe explained.
Once you get bloodwork, what are some of the treatments people can get to help treat the thyroid disease?
"Treatment has been around for years. Your doctor can prescribe a pill for underactive thyroid. For overactive thyroid, there is a different pill to take or you can get surgery," Osakwe noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.