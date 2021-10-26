SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It is breast cancer awareness month, and it is important for people to understand breast MRI services. We heard from Dr. Jennifer Hadro, a radiologist and Director of Breast Imaging with Baystate Health.
What is a breast MRI?
MRI stands for magnetic residence imaging and it's a technology that uses medical rays and strong magnets to create images throughout the body including the breasts. When a patient does have a breast MRI they receive introvenis contrast.
What is the difference between a mammogram and a breast MRI scan?
A mammogram uses very low dose x-rays to take pictures of the breast and it is a very readily produced, inexpensive exam to image the breast and it's an excellent way to screen large portions of the population. MRI is a more specialized exam; it is about 30-40 minutes and is more expensive.
Where can they get a breast MRI and how?
Baystate Shields outpatient center offers the test.
