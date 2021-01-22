SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is getting answers on the new COVID-19 variant as bars and restaurants across the state prepare to keep their doors open later.
Starting Monday, the 9:30 p.m. curfew is lifted for those businesses under the direction of Governor Charlie Baker.
Longer operating hours means longer amounts of time that people will be able to spend inside a bar or restaurant, but with the new COVID-19 variant appearing to be more contagious, healthcare workers are sounding the alarm about the risk people could be taking.
Baker announced that curfew restrictions will be lifted starting Monday, allowing businesses like casinos, bars, and eateries to stay open past 9:30 p.m.
The 25 percent capacity limit remains in effect at least until February.
In bordering Connecticut, their governor is less enthusiastic about lifting curfew restrictions.
"We've another couple of the extremely infectious strain of virus, so I think it's really prudent to…let's take a look in a couple of weeks,” said Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont.
Massachusetts has the COVID variant B.1.1.7 with two cases cropping up in the last week.
“What these mutations do is that it enables it to latch more to those human cells,” said Dr. Armando Paez, chief of infectious diseases at Baystate Health.
Paez said he is concerned this variant’s more contagious nature will also be helped by people staying indoors longer if they don’t follow all the safety protocols.
“I think the infection control measures can still prevent the spread of the virus, but in any event that you get exposed, the chances of you getting…getting infected by this variant is higher,” Paez explained.
Joseph Maudsley of Holland added, “If people wanna stay out later, let them stay out later, but it doesn't affect me either way.”
Maudsley told Western Mass News he spends most of his time outdoors.
“I work for a tree company, so I work out in the woods with a couple guys,” Maudsley said.
However, Maudsley’s bigger concern is for his family who doesn’t have the same luxury.
“I worry for my five year old daughter who goes to school with a bunch of other kids,” Maudsley noted.
Paez said the risk can be lessened by people who go to restaurants if they follow all the guidelines, like wearing mask the whole time except for when eating and drinking. However, he said no risk can be completely eliminated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.