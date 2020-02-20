SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is getting answers about a new diet quickly gaining popularity on social media.
However, medical professionals are warning against it.
'Dry fasting' is the latest fad diet making the rounds on social media platforms like Instagram, with influencers touting it's ability to help you lose weight.
The diet consists of abstaining from all liquids - including water - for periods of time ranging from hours to days to weeks.
While the diet has thousands of supporters, it has an equal dose of skeptics.
That's why Western Mass News reached out to local dietitian and physician assistant Louise Cardellina for the answers on if 'dry fasting' is safe.
"Don't ever think that not taking fluids is a good thing. It is not a good thing. We need to be drinking more water," Cardellina said.
Cardellina said when she heard about a diet that eliminates one of the basic necessities in life, she was shocked.
"First of all, I thought it was a joke, then when I heard it was a reality, I was alarmed. It's not based in any logic or science and anyone who is touting this is doing you a disservice," Cardellina noted.
Pointing out our bodies are 70 percent water, Cardellina explained that every facet of our anatomy depends on water to properly function.
"If you don't have enough water, you aren't going to get the fluid through there to clear out your body and keep you healthier," Cardellina explained.
She said it's important to distinguish 'dry fasting' from another popular fasting diet that's circulating, 'intermittent fasting.'
"Resting your body from food, okay. Resting from water? Totally not okay," Cardellina said.
That's the big difference. 'Intermittent fasting' encourages you to drink as much water as possible while not eating, to subsidize the lack of nutrition.
"That will help fill you up or keep you body metabolizing," Cardellina noted.
At the end of the day, Cardellina's biggest advice before starting any diet, if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.
"Just because it's on the internet doesn't mean it's true." Cardellina said.
