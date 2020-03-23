SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The governor announced the closure of all nonessential businesses in the state and is asking everyone to stay in their homes as much as possible.
This comes as efforts to research the virus here in Massachusetts are being stepped up.
Nonessential businesses will be closed for two weeks starting tomorrow at noon.
But healthcare workers, who are considered essential, are working hard across the state to make sure coronavirus cases are tracked and reported accurately and researched.
Secretary of the Department of Health & Human Services, Marylou Sudders told Western Mass News that testing, tracing, and isolation is the state's plan for understanding and stopping coronavirus.
"We need to ensure that our commercial labs report not just the positives which they're required to do, but also the total number of people tested, so we have a good sense in Massachusetts how many people being tested and how many are positive," Sudders explained.
Governor Charlie Baker announced that all nonessential businesses including those listed here must close Tuesday at noon.
Secretary Sudders asked for help from healthcare students, many of whom had their in-person classes canceled.
Closer to home, Western Mass News spoke over video chat to Dr. Peter Friedmann.
"There was a call with the dean of schools of public health to see if we can use their students to help us do the tracing," Dr. Friedmann said.
He is the Chief Research Officer at Baystate Health, although he said a lot of research into different healthcare challenges has been slowed by social distancing guidelines.
"Many studies require written consent and you can't get written consent virtually," Dr. Friendmann said.
Meanwhile, in the fight against COVID-19, Dr. Friedmann said Baystate is working steadily on researching the virus and how it affects local patients.
"What kinds of outcomes they will have as a result of the virus, but also clinical trials of promising medications. We also have our research folks engaged in trying to get compassionate use of some of these agents," Dr. Friedmann noted.
Friedmann said one of the biggest questions he gets as a researcher--is on the length of time it will take to develop a safe and effective vaccine.
"If we get a vaccine in a year, year and a 1/2...that would probably be a record it would be incredibly fast," Dr. Friedmann said.
Per Governor Baker's order, Dr. Friedmann reiterated the importance of following social distancing and staying indoors as much as possible.
He told me today that everyone should continue to wash their hands frequently even if you're staying home.
He said you should wash your hands as though you’ve just cut fresh jalapenos and now need to change your contact lenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.