SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield's license director Alesia Days and Mayor Domenic Sarno have delivered rulings on several clubs in the city.
They ruled that no sanctions will be imposed against Club Aquarius following a May incident where a fight and stabbing happened away from their club.
They also say Club Le Souk will not be sanctioned for an April incident there.
Days and Sarno have ruled that the entertainment license for Moriarty's Pub and Grill will be suspended for five days, to be served on and after the sanction Moriarty's is currently serving, with five more days in abeyance from August 8, 2019 to August 7, 2020.
This comes after a shots fired call outside the bar back in May.
They also ruled that Moriarty's must have two security personnel on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays as required by the security plan.
Sarno said in a statement:
“As always, these hearings and decisions on situations arising at these establishments and on reviewing previously mutual agreed to requirements, are always based upon preventing a danger to the public’s safety, health or order."
You can find documents related to Friday's rulings below:
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
