SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Two former leaders of the Holyoke Soldiers' Home will go before a judge in Springfield Tuesday morning.
Former superintendent Bennett Walsh and former medical director Dr. David Clinton are scheduled to appear at Hampden County Superior Court with motions to dismiss their charges at 10 a.m.
Walsh and Clinton are charged with criminal neglect in connection to the deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the Soldiers' Home that claimed the lives of 77 veteran residents at the facility.
Western Mass News will have a crew in the courtroom and will bring you the latest developments both on-air and online.
