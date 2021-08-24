SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two former leaders of the the Holyoke Soldiers' Home are both facing a judge.
The hearing for former superintendent Bennett Walsh and former medical director Dr. David Clinton began at 10 a.m. at Hampden County Superior Court in Springfield.
Walsh and Clinton are in court today trying to dismiss the criminal charges against them.
The pair have been charged with criminal neglect for their roles in the deadly COVId-19 outbreak that contributed ot the deaths of at least 76 veterans in 2020.
Some moments in court becoming heated this morning.
"The Commonwealth introduced no evidence of a bargain. The Commonwealth introduced no evidence of an agreement...a bargain for agreement. What did Mr. Walsh bargain for when he said I'll take the money and here's what you're telling me I have to do. No evidence before the grand jury on that issue," said Attorney Michael O. Jennings, who is representing Walsh.
Both men have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.
Western Mass News has a crew in the courtroom and will bring you the latest developments both on-air and online.
