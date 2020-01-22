SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The man charged with kidnapping an 11-year-old girl in Springfield last week was back in court Wednesday morning.
A dangerousness hearing was held for 24-year-old Miguel Rodriguez.
Rodriguez is accused of kidnapping Charlotte Moccia, 11, of Springfield last Wednesday after she got off the school bus near her home.
A statewide Amber Alert was issued, which then led to the capture of Rodriguez and the safe return of Moccia to her family.
During today's hearing, a court-appointed physician told the court that with the limited time he spent with Rodriguez, he did not believe Rodriguez was competent to stand trial.
"It certainty wasn't a surprise to us that mental health is put forward as a potential issue. The court issued an order pursuing to 16B pursing for a 20-day evaluation. That will allow for a very thorough evaluation of the defendant to his competency to stand trial," Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said following the court hearing.
The judge ordered Rodriguez to be taken to Bridgewater State Hospital for a 20-day evaluation.
Rodriguez is being held without bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.