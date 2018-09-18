SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The man accused of murdering Lisa Ziegert of Agawam 25 years ago was in court Tuesday morning.
Gary Schara pleaded not guilty in December in Hampden County Superior Court after being indicted by a grand jury.
Police spent 25 years searching for the person who killed Ziegert, a middle school teacher in Agawam.
Advances in DNA technology helped investigators zero in on Schara, who is charged with murder, aggravated rape, and kidnapping.
His next court appearence is now scheduled for Novermber 15 and another is slated for April 15.
Schara is held without the right to bail.
