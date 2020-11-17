SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Tuesday, there was an update on the current water quality in Springfield.
The city council and a federal government committee held a hearing on the issue this morning.
Several weeks ago, city residents received a letter saying their water had elevated levels of HAA-5.
According to that same letter, drinking the water could lead to an increased risk of cancer if consumed for many years.
Back in January, the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission confirmed the contaminant, saying it was still safe to drink and was not an immediate health hazard.
During today's hearing, the city released its plan to resolve the issue moving forward.
"One of the solutions that Water and Sewer is going to be needing in order to address the problem full-on is an improved infrastructure and I believe a water filter...I believe the price tag of that is somewhere north of $80 million," said Rep. Sean Curran.
According to officials, Springfield's water has been out of compliance since 2018, but planning to update the infrastructure has been underway since before the issue arose.
Last month was the first time in eight quarters where every water sample passed.
Another sampling is expected in the next couple of weeks.
