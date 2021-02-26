(WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new developments in a story that attracted national attention to western Massachusetts back in 2018.
Stewart Weldon, the Springfield man accused of murdering three women and storing their bodies on his property, appeared before a judge in a virtual hearing Friday morning. His murder trial still delayed due to a lagging court system and COVID-19.
The back-and-forth between lawyers during today’s roughly 10-minute hearing mostly centered on whether Weldon is competent to stand trial and when that trial could take place - coming up on three years after his arrest.
Weldon was arrested in 2018 and charged with 52 counts. Among the most serious are the kidnapping and murdering of three women along with rape charges. He pleaded not guilty to all the counts, which accuse him of crimes committed against 11 total victims.
Weldon appeared this morning in a video-chat from the correctional facility where he is being held.
Weldon's attorney said so far, there's no indication that Weldon is incompetent to stand trial. The attorney for the Commonwealth believes if the case is broken down into several trials for the different charges, the main trial could take two weeks and other shorter trials would last two to three days.
Both lawyers felt an October trial would be best.
With COVID-19 restrictions slowing the court, the judge acknowledged the lag, but still argued this is an important case to move forward.
“We have a backlog of cases and each of the judges has a backlog of cases and so this is an important case, it’s an older case, and I do want to get it tried,” said Judge John Ferrara.
The judge scheduled another hearing on June 28 to reassess the status of the case and whether or not to set an October trial date.
