PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A plea hearing for Laura Reilly, the woman charged with misleading police in their investigation into the disappearance and eventual murder of Jo Ringer, is scheduled for Friday.
Ringer’s remains were found in Hatfield nearly a year after she initially disappeared.
Ringer was last seen alive on March 2, 2017 and found dead in February 2018.
Her husband, Chad Reidy, is who investigators believe killed her. He cannot go on trial, however, because he killed himself about a month after Ringer’s disappearance.
That’s not the case for his ex-girlfriend, Laura Reilly, who is charged with three counts of misleading investigators about her communications with Reidy at a key time in their investigation.
According to court documents, the two spoke the day Ringer went missing, also revealing the two were together in the days that followed.
Investigators alleged Reilly misled police about Reidy’s whereabouts during this time as well.
Friends and family of Ringer said that this entire process has been frustrating and has involved many changes in court proceedings.
Mass. General Law states the penalty for misleading police carries a penalty of up to 10 years in state prison or no more than two-and-half-years in a jail or house of correction.
As of now, Reilly is maintaining her innocence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.