CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Efforts to address backed up traffic at an intersection in Chicopee has many people talking. Now, Chicopee city officials and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation are looking for the public's input on a proposed new rotary as a solution.
John Borys owns Borys Furniture on Montgomery Street in Chicopee. He told Western Mass News that over the years, traffic has only increased on the street and clogged up the intersection near his business
"There's a lot more traffic. People just do what they want. You got blocks out here where they should stop to get into the businesses. People just don't let you go,” Borys explained.
The intersection connects three roads: Montgomery Street, McKinstry Avenue, and Granby Road. There's also traffic coming in from the Massachusetts Turnpike. It all creates more traffic over the years.
For Borys, it's creating a hassle for his customers.
"A lot of customers will say ‘We'd come, but they can't get in.’ Cars don't let them in,” Borys noted.
He also said it's become very dangerous.
"Accidents here, pretty much maybe not every day, but probably three times a week, you got accidents,” Borys added.
A local homeowner agreed.
"You can be sitting here and get a green light and start driving through and people are just whipping through the lights,” said Nancy Petrunia of Chicopee.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the City of Chicopee are proposing an intersection improvement project, consisting of two roundabouts. According to the MassDOT website, the new roundabout would be a peanut shaped and connect Granby Road and Montgomery Street and an oblique roundabout would be at the intersection of Granby Road and McKinstry Avenue.
Some drivers don't think the proposal will work.
"I think it's too dangerous and think it would be easier with traffic lights around here. I think that's the best way,” said Nate Mateo of Springfield.
Others think it's a great idea.
"I think it would help out a lot. This is the craziest intersection," Petrunia said.
The city and MassDOT will hold a virtual design public hearing on March 2 to hear the public's opinion on the proposal. MassDOT’s website read, "all views and comments submitted in response to the hearing will be reviewed and considered to the maximum extent possible."
