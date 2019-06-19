WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state's Department of Public Health is holding several meetings this week on Baystate Health's proposed closure of their intensive care units in Palmer and Westfield.
There are a lot of questions and concerns about these proposed closures and anytime a hospital wants to change or close units like this, the DPH is required to hold public hearings before they decide if the services are essential or non-essential.
What Baystate Health wants to do is convert their six ICU beds here at Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield and Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer to medical surgical beds by August 30.
That means patients looking to receive intense care at either hospital would have to travel to Springfield.
Tonight's meeting in Westfield begins at 4 p.m. at the middle school.
The ICU proposal comes with Baystate's plan to eliminate mental health beds at three community hospitals as well.
At 7 p.m. in Greenfield, city councilors will be voting on a resolution for those inpatient mental health services.
We’ll have more on tonight's meetings on Western Mass News at 5 p.m., where you can hear about the concerns community members and nurses have.
