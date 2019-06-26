SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The latest developments are being released on the future of the Aquarius night club in Springfield after they had a hearing with the city’s license commission.
The club had two hearings on Wednesday evening, one for their liquor license, and another for their entertainment license which took place earlier.
This after Mayor Domenic Sarno threatened to shut down the club.
On April 14, a Springfield Police Officer working detail at Aquarius was shot after responding to a dispute across the street at the Dunkin Donuts parking lot.
The owner, Freddy Vanegas, said he was reprimanded by the license commission for violating their security plan and not having security footage.
After that incident, he had the cameras fixed.
On May 19th, a man was stabbed near the club and security cameras at the club captured the victim being walked across a bridge and being brought just outside the club by an office.
After that incident, Mayor Sarno said he will move to have the club shut down and that's why Aquarius had a hearing for its entertainment license.
Owner Fredd Vanegas told Western Mass News how he thinks the hearing went.
"I'm just hoping that people see the truth and the mayor sees the truth, and they act accordingly," Vengas tells us.
With all the evidence and testimony gathered, Alysia Days will meet with Mayor Sarno to determine whether or not to revoke their entertainment license.
A decision is expected in 30 days.
The commission is still meeting to decide whether or not to revoke the club’s liquor license.
