SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An Air Quality Alert has been declared for western Massachusetts today. The state's Department of Environmental Protection called it an "Ozone Action Day" in the Springfield area.
Today’s high heat and humidity sparked the warning from health experts.
Justin Kratzer suns himself about an hour before Tuesday’s "Ozone Action" goes into effect.
"It's like a dry heat in Scottsdale, like it's hot. and then Florida, it's just thick and humid and whatever, and this is ," Kratzer noted.
Due to that combination of heat and humidity, vulnerable areas with poor air quality like Springfield really feel the effects of pollution.
“I'm concerned for some people. I'm not really concerned for myself. I can get what I need if I'm supposed to get it," Kratzer added.
Confidence in this heat helps, so does being athletic and fit, but is anybody actually in the clear on a day like this?
"Today is a bad breathing day for everybody who has a set of lungs," said Donna Hawk, a respiratory therapist at Baystate Medical Center.
Hawk explained to Western Mass News that even though we all may struggle in this sort of weather, some are even more at-risk.
"COPD, that's an umbrella term that includes folks with emphysema, chronic bronchitis, severe asthma, so anyone with a lung condition will have more mucus production, tighter breathing tubes," Hawk explained.
Hawk has got a term and solution for this.
"We call this a summer snow day. You stay indoors when it's this hot and the ozone levels are bad," Hawk added.
If you have to go out, do it in the early morning or evening hours and this isn't the sort of day to be without extra air.
"This is the kind of day that we use it. Some people think, 'Oh, emergency. Well, this isn't an emergency.' Well, it is a weather emergency today, so yes, you need to carry your rescue inhaler, so you can have relief if you need it," Hawk said.
