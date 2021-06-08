HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We may be in the middle of a heat wave, but that's not stopping Mater Dolorosa School in Holyoke from holding a field day for students.
Mater Dolorosa has about 170 students and hosts a field day each year, but last year's event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With all COVID-19 restrictions recently lifted, the school found a way to bring field day back before the end of the school year and while the heat were dealing with originally was a cause for concern, students we spoke with said they're grateful to be able to have some fun in the sun.
“I’m really excited for this year because I was pretty disappointed that we weren’t out last year and I’m really happy we’re back,” said fourth grader Brenna Lemieux.
Coming up tonight on Western Mass News at 5 p.m. on ABC40, we’ll have more on what it took for the school to be able to make this day happen safely for students.
