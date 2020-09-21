CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The official start of fall is just a day away and the temperatures are quickly dropping, which may have some homeowners thinking of turning on the heat.
“We really want to make sure people are home and comfortable and able to turn to heat up above 60 degrees to be comfortable and safe,” said Stephen Huntley, executive director at Valley Opportunity Council in Chicopee.
Cold New England months are soon approaching, and some residents may be concerned about how they will pay for their heating.
Huntly said their fuel assistance program does not start until November, but due to the pandemic, they have started taking in early applications.
“We mailed out some applications in July, and we’re processing applications as they come in,” he said.
Huntley said starting next week, any person seeking assistance can call in and schedule an appointment over the phone.
“The way it works is if you are new to the program, we need to do an appointment with you, but now we're doing appointments over the phone and somewhere in the near future we believe our software company is going to roll out an online application,” he said.
The program provides assistance through a fixed benefit amount for the cost of the primary source of heat.
“For some folks, it's wood, for others it’s oil, natural gas, electricity, propane. All of those are covered,” he said.
Huntly is anticipating a busy season and urges residents to get ahead of the game and send in their applications as soon as possible.
“If you’re missing information, if we need more information, get it back to us as quickly as you can because it's going to get really busy and it's not as nearly as efficient doing things remotely and over the phone,” he said.
Those looking for other ways to save, Western Mass News caught up with Priscilla Ress, the spokesperson for Eversource.
She said customers can get a no-cost home energy assessment to see where they can save a few dollars.
“You can do them virtually or you can have the expert come to your home, and what they do is look at your home top to bottom, make sure the insulation is good. They will also when they arrive they can take steps that will make you save energy,” she said.
Ress said the home assessment is already included in every Eversource customer's bill.
