SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Funding your family could be a little easier with low gas prices.
In Springfield, gas has fallen roughly four cents per gallon in the past week alone.
GasBuddy reports an average of $1.76 cents across 257 stations on Monday.
As prices continue to drop, Western Mass News is getting answers on what this means for consumers in the long run.
Gas prices in western Massachusetts are down almost 20 cents compared to what they were per gallon a month ago.
“Demand is at an all-time low,” said Josh Nolan, vice president of sales for FSI Oil.
Nolan spoke to Western Mass News via Facetime and said right now, there's nowhere to put the oil that's being produced.
“Right now, capacity is all the way full. They're trying to sell off oil at record low prices,” Nolan explained.
For oil producers, it's either that or completely shut down
“The U.S. now produces most of the oil we use,” Nolan noted.
As oil prices drop, producers are now capping their production before the crude storage capacity limit is reached.
“We're also going to have to rely more on foreign oil to come in to justify the means in the middle.” Nolan said.
That means prices will definitely rise and drivers and homeowners alike should take advantage of the low prices.
“There's never been a better time to fill up their tank,” Nolan said.
Heating oil also down over 20 cents and distributors like FSI Oil and Propane are offering their customers the opportunity to lock-in the price for a long-term commitment with price cap and price protection plans
“We can lock in their rate with today's pricing in mind and give them really good protection for the year to come for a 12 month program,” Nolan added.
In recent weeks, the market has been unstable and there is a chance prices could further drop, but Nolan said, right now, the odds of it rising are more likely.
“Most likely, pricing will go up in the near future, so right now is a good time to lock in for the next year,” Nolan said.
Last week, one oil benchmark fell to zero dollars per barrel with crude oil eventually trading in negative territory. Since then, it has rebounded to $15 per barrel.
